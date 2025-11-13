Watch France vs Ukraine: Live streams, TV details as Kylian Mbappe and Group D leaders chase a place at World Cup 2026

Watch France vs Ukraine as Les Bleus seek to put their place at the World Cup beyond doubt, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

France are all but over the line in qualifying for World Cup 2026 but have two games lined up this weekend to make sure.

Les Bleus are three points ahead of Thursday's opponents. If they win, they're in. If they don't, they'll have to wait a few days.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch France vs Ukraine online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch France vs Ukraine in the UK

France's final home World Cup qualifier against Ukraine will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch France vs Ukraine in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch France vs Ukraine on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch France vs Ukraine for free?

You can watch France vs Ukraine for free in France, where TF1 has the rights.

You can stream the match via the TF1+ free streaming service, while the game is also available to stream free via Molotov.

Coverage is geo-restricted to France, unless you use a VPN to access your account while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch France vs Ukraine from anywhere

Out of the country when France vs Ukraine is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo's colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there

France vs Ukraine: Match Preview

Didier Deschamps is the French national team. He captained them to their first World Cup win in 1998 and managed them to their second in 2018.

He's been in charge since 2012, making him their longest-serving manager. He'll leave his post after the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, paving the way for a new era.

First, though, he wants to bring the current one to a spectacular conclusion. Les Bleus have almost cleared the first hurdle; France are top of qualifying Group D with a three point gap, two matches to play, and a home fixture against the team in second.

They dropped points in Reykjavik last month but defeated Ukraine 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Ukraine will play France on Thursday and Iceland in Warsaw on Sunday. In all likelihood, Iceland will have slipped past them into the play-off spot by then and they'll be level on points.

So, while France still need to take that final step, Ukraine visit the Parc des Princes with a major incentive of their own. A draw would leave them needing the mother of all miracles to qualify automatically but the advantage going into Sunday afternoon would be theirs over Iceland.

Qualification would be a major boost for Ukraine. Since joining FIFA in 1992, they have competed in the World Cup finals only once, in Germany in 2006, and managed to claw their way to the quarter-finals before Italy broke their stubborn resistance.

A return, two decades on, would be an incredible achievement in the circumstances.