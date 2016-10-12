Messi back in full training

Lionel Messi returned to full training with Barcelona on Wednesday, three weeks after suffering a groin injury.

The Argentina striker sustained the setback in last month's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

But Barca confirmed the 29-year-old was back in training at the Ciutat Esportiva, though the club stopped short of declaring him fit for competitive action.

Luis Enrique's side host Deportivo La Coruna in LaLiga on Saturday and also welcomed Samuel Umtiti back to training following a knee problem.