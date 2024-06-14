Michael Olise latest with clubs circling as Crystal Palace exit looms
Michael Olise is one of the most heavily pursued players in Europe this summer
Michael Olise heads into this summer as one of Europe's hottest properties following a remarkable campaign at Crystal Palace.
The Frenchman, although suffering with injuries issues at times, was a key figure in the Eagles' revival under Oliver Glasner in the second half of the Premier League season, winning five of their last seven games to climb to a top-half finish.
Olise's tally of ten goals and six assists in just 19 league appearances have caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs.
With so much speculation surrounding the winger, we've dug through the noise to figure out where his future likely lies.
Interest in Olise continues to grow
Headlines at the back end of the season suggested the race for Olise's signature boiled down to just two sides: Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Blues seemingly reignited their interest from a year prior when it appeared they had all but secured the 22-year-old before news broke that he had committed to a new deal at Selhurst Park.
An INEOS-led United are reportedly heavily interested in Olise after an underwhelming showing from both Antony and Jadon Sancho following their respective big-money moves to Old Trafford in recent years.
However, recent reports suggest that a number of other clubs have since joined the race, namely Newcastle United and Paris St. Germain.
According to Sky Sports, both Newcastle and Chelsea have approached Crystal Palace about a move, with Olise believed to have a £60 million release clause.
Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explained:
"Chelsea have made an approach at a pretty high level I'm told, club-to-club, to sign him from Crystal Palace. Chelsea are realistic about their prospects of trying to do a deal. Lots of other clubs are interested in signing him as well."
James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.