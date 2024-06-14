Michael Olise latest with clubs circling as Crystal Palace exit looms

Michael Olise looks likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer

Michael Olise heads into this summer as one of Europe's hottest properties following a remarkable campaign at Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman, although suffering with injuries issues at times, was a key figure in the Eagles' revival under Oliver Glasner in the second half of the Premier League season, winning five of their last seven games to climb to a top-half finish.

Olise's tally of ten goals and six assists in just 19 league appearances have caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs.

With so much speculation surrounding the winger, we've dug through the noise to figure out where his future likely lies.

VIDEO: Euro 2024: EVERYTHING You Need To Know!

Interest in Olise continues to grow

Headlines at the back end of the season suggested the race for Olise's signature boiled down to just two sides: Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Blues seemingly reignited their interest from a year prior when it appeared they had all but secured the 22-year-old before news broke that he had committed to a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An INEOS-led United are reportedly heavily interested in Olise after an underwhelming showing from both Antony and Jadon Sancho following their respective big-money moves to Old Trafford in recent years.

Antony has come under fire for his performances this season (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

However, recent reports suggest that a number of other clubs have since joined the race, namely Newcastle United and Paris St. Germain.

According to Sky Sports, both Newcastle and Chelsea have approached Crystal Palace about a move, with Olise believed to have a £60 million release clause.

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explained:

"Chelsea have made an approach at a pretty high level I'm told, club-to-club, to sign him from Crystal Palace. Chelsea are realistic about their prospects of trying to do a deal. Lots of other clubs are interested in signing him as well."

More stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament