Michael Olise latest with clubs circling as Crystal Palace exit looms

By
published

Michael Olise is one of the most heavily pursued players in Europe this summer

Michael Olise during Crystal Palace's game against Brentford in December 2023.
Michael Olise looks likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Olise heads into this summer as one of Europe's hottest properties following a remarkable campaign at Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman, although suffering with injuries issues at times, was a key figure in the Eagles' revival under Oliver Glasner in the second half of the Premier League season, winning five of their last seven games to climb to a top-half finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.