Midfielder Fletcher back in Man United squad

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson told reporters at his regular pre-match briefing on Friday that the 28-year-old Scottish international was being included as his health was improving.

"Darren's in the squad tomorrow, simply because I think it will give him a boost. It's a chance to progress. At this moment in time everything's going fine for him."

Ferguson also included him in their 25-man Champions League squad earlier this month, even though there is no indication yet when he will be available to resume playing regularly again.

Earlier this month Ferguson said: "He's been training well, every day. With the condition he has, though, it's a case of wait and see. If he keeps doing as well as he's doing then obviously he'll be under consideration because he's a fantastic player."

Fletcher, who has ulcerative colitis, last played for United in November during a Champions League match against Benfica.