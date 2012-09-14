Midfielder Fletcher back in Man United squad
By app
Midfielder Darren Fletcher, who has been out for nearly a year with a chronic bowel condition, has been included in Manchester United's squad for their Premier League match against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
United manager Sir Alex Ferguson told reporters at his regular pre-match briefing on Friday that the 28-year-old Scottish international was being included as his health was improving.
"Darren's in the squad tomorrow, simply because I think it will give him a boost. It's a chance to progress. At this moment in time everything's going fine for him."
Ferguson also included him in their 25-man Champions League squad earlier this month, even though there is no indication yet when he will be available to resume playing regularly again.
Earlier this month Ferguson said: "He's been training well, every day. With the condition he has, though, it's a case of wait and see. If he keeps doing as well as he's doing then obviously he'll be under consideration because he's a fantastic player."
Fletcher, who has ulcerative colitis, last played for United in November during a Champions League match against Benfica.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.