Milan agree deal to buy Boateng

Germany-born Boateng had been co-owned by the two Serie A clubs following last year's transfer from Portsmouth.

Boateng was loaned out to Milan after signing for Genoa. He enjoyed a fine season as the third man in an attacking trident for champions Milan, quickly establishing himself as a fans' favourite with his energy and desire.

"Two clubs like Genoa and Milan can never squabble," Genoa president Enrico Preziosi told Corriere dello Sport after meeting with Milan managing director Adriano Galliani. "So we've reached agreement and Boateng will be one hundred per cent a Milan player.

"Boateng was important for Milan and we haven't tried to take advantage by raising his price," said Preziosi. "The player was sold at the right price."

Striker Alberto Paloschi and goalkeeper Marco Amelia, who also had been co-owned by the two clubs, will also be fully owned by Milan next season while defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos heads to Genoa, it was reported following the three-hour discussion.

The Serie A champions are now hoping to tie up new deals with Dutch midfield pair Clarence Seedorf and Mark van Bommel along with former Sampdoria striker Antonio Cassano.