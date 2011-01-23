Milan move for Ajax's Emanuelson

"AC Milan announce the purchase from Ajax of Urby Emanuelson, who has signed a contract until June 30, 2014," a club statement said without adding any financial details.

Dutch media reports said Ajax would receive 1.7 million euros for the player.

With Gianluca Zambrotta injured and Luca Antonini inconsistent at left-back, the 24-year-old Dutch international will provide competition in Milan's defence but could also be used further forward in Massimiliano Allegri's 4-3-3 formation.

Emanuelson, who at first was due to head to Milan on a Bosman free transfer this July before a deal was struck for his immediate transfer, is a product of Ajax's youth system and played against the Rossoneri in a Champions League win at the San Siro in December.