Milan to propose Huntelaar/Dos Santos swap

The Mexican starlet has failed to establish himself at White Hart Lane since completing a £4.7 million move from Barcelona in the summer of 2008, but his performances for his country at this summer's World Cup have seen his stock rise once again.

So much so, infact, that Corriere dello Sport are now reporting the seven times European champions are willing to sacrifice Huntelaar in order to sign the 21-year-old Tottenham man.

And with the White Hart Lane outfit set to embark on their first Champions League campaign later this month, and Spurs manager Harry Redknapp looking to bring another striker to the club, the deal could suit both parties.

Dos Santos has featured in just seven Premier League matches during his time with Spurs, with the versatile Mexican unable to dislodge Aaron Lennon or Luka Modric from either flank or the likes of Jermain Defoe up front.

