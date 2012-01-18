Milan scrape past Novara after extra-time
By app
Alexandre Pato came off the bench to give AC Milan a laboured 2-1 extra-time win over Novara in the Italian Cup last 16 on Wednesday but the injury-prone Brazilian then went off with a knock.
Pato, who almost joined Paris Saint-Germain this month before committing himself to the Italian champions, struck 10 minutes into extra-time after the 90 minutes ended 1-1 at the San Siro.
He then suffered the latest in a long line of injuries late on but Milan hung on with 10 men, having used up all their substitutions, to beat Serie A's bottom side and set up a quarter-final with Lazio scheduled for next week.
Holders Inter Milan host Genoa on Thursday in the final last 16 tie.
