Milan scrape past Novara after extra-time

Pato, who almost joined Paris Saint-Germain this month before committing himself to the Italian champions, struck 10 minutes into extra-time after the 90 minutes ended 1-1 at the San Siro.

He then suffered the latest in a long line of injuries late on but Milan hung on with 10 men, having used up all their substitutions, to beat Serie A's bottom side and set up a quarter-final with Lazio scheduled for next week.

Holders Inter Milan host Genoa on Thursday in the final last 16 tie.