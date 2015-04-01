Milik makes permanent Ajax switch from Bayer
Arkadiusz Milik received better news on Wednesday with the announcement that his loan switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Ajax has been made permanent.
Milik strained ligaments in his left knee during Poland's 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland at the weekend, and it was announced on Tuesday that he would be out for several weeks.
However, Ajax have since confirmed that the 21-year-old has now put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will take him up to the end of the 2018-19 season.
Milik has 23 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season.
