Milik makes permanent Ajax switch from Bayer

Milik strained ligaments in his left knee during Poland's 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland at the weekend, and it was announced on Tuesday that he would be out for several weeks.

However, Ajax have since confirmed that the 21-year-old has now put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will take him up to the end of the 2018-19 season.

Milik has 23 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season.