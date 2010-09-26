Milito doubtful for Werder visit
By app
MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Inter Milan striker Diego Milito is doubtful for Wednesday's Champions League Group A clash with Werder Bremen because of a leg muscle pull.
Inter said in a statement that the Argentine had undergone tests after feeling stiff following Saturday's 1-0 Serie A defeat at AS Roma but gave no indication whether he would be out of action.
The loss of Milito, who scored both goals when Inter won the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich in last May's final, would be a blow given the club decided not to strengthen in the transfer window and forward options are limited.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.