Mokwena: We have to control Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says his side will have to control Golden Arrows by attacking their strengths while infusing their playing philosophy during the match.

The Brazilians are set to gear up for their next clash against Arrows this afternoon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the latest installment of DStv Premiership action.

Sundowns will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways after their 21 games unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs.

Mokwena has done his homework on their opposition and will not underestimate them as Arrows are unbeaten in their last eight games.

'[They are a] good team, they have shown good consistency throughout the season, they are a good team with a clear playing philosophy with a clear structure in all schemes, in possession you know exactly how the behaviour is and structurally how they set themselves up from the build-up,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'The very interesting thing is that from the last twelve goals that they have scored, ninety percent of them have come in between the phase of regaining possession and attacking, they average about 8 seconds to get into your final third, in transition they can hurt you.

'We know the strength of this team and we know the quality of the team that we are facing and we know the work that we have to do to be able to control Golden Arrows in relation to their strengths and then infuse our playing philosophy on to the match so that we can dominate not just the match but also the pitch.

'We almost have a clean bill of health. Kennedy [Mweene] is ruled out as he is still struggling, but then we have slight knocks from the previous match so we just have to assess that, Gaston [Sirino] had a slight knock and Brian [Onyango] had a few muscle complications. Peter Shalulile, we will have to see, if not this match then hopefully for Sunday’s encounter.'