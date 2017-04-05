Money talks...or does it? UEFA chief Ceferin warns Europe's elite

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin insists the governing body will not give into "blackmail" from any of Europe's top clubs looking to form a breakaway Super League.

Some of the continent's superpowers discussed the proposal in February last year, before UEFA announced changes to be made to the Champions League, with Europe's bigger leagues allocated more slots.

Those alterations will come into effect from 2018-19 but, speaking at the UEFA Congress in Helsinki on Wednesday, Ceferin said his governing body will not allow Europe's more prominent leagues to use their greater financial might to bully their smaller counterparts and further their own causes.

Ceferin also categorically ruled out any notion of a closed Super League being formed.

"Quite simply, money does not rule and the football pyramid must be and will be respected," he said.

"To some leagues, I will say: we will never give in to the blackmail of those who think they can manipulate small leagues because they think they are all powerful because of the astronomical values they generate.

"Why be afraid of dialogue? Why be afraid of telling them face to face how we could shape the future together, hand in hand, in the best interests of football?

"And why be afraid to tell them openly what we will never accept?

"We will work together to rectify the imbalances as much as possible - problems and imbalances for which you are also responsible.

"Sharing must not be considered a dirty word."