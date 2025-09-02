What is the Champions League anthem, and what do the lyrics mean?

You know the one. Strings swell, there's some stuff in another language, then a big lovely choir sings 'THE CHAAAMPIONS!', before a four-note brass blast.

Somehow, it still makes us think of watching the Champions League on ITV, despite the fact it's been used on every channel and at every game around Europe from 1992 to this very day.

But what is that bit of music, and whence did it arrive into the game?

The Champions League anthem is a (kind of) original composition in three languages

(Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA commissioned Tony Britten to write the signature Champions League theme in 1992 and it has been in use ever since. The piece is performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, with the vocals provided by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, because apparently we cannot name anything at all sensibly when it comes to classical music.

As ClassicFM explain, the piece owes more than just a little bit to George Frideric Handel's 1727 piece 'Zadok the Priest' (see?), which was composed for the coronation of George II - commonly regarded as a 'faintly ludicrous king', in case you're interested.

Handel's Zadok the Priest - The Royal Scottish National Orchestra | Classic FM - YouTube Watch On

And speaking of 'faintly ludicrous'...well, the song has lyrics, which in fairness do sound appropriately grand in their mix of English, French and German.

The bit you'll know but not really be able to confidently sing along to goes 'Die Meister! Die Besten! Les grandes équipes! The champions!' (do-do-do-dooo).

However, there are also verses - and the lyrics do not stand up well to direct translation, which make some of the little improvised songs we sing while doing housework sound like Bob Dylan masterpieces. Directly translated, it goes:

They are the best teams

They are the best teams

The main event

The master

The best

The great teams

The champions

A big meeting

A great sporting event

The main event

Also Tottenham are sometimes there too. (Alright, we made that last bit up)

The Champions League is a huge brand these days (Image credit: PA)

And thus we finally have an understanding of why operas are typically sung in Italian.

If you really want to impress your mates down the pub in your best falsetto, the actual lyrics are:

Ce sont les meilleures équipes

Es sind die allerbesten Mannschaften

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

Une grande réunion

Eine grosse sportliche Veranstaltung

The main event

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

Ils sont les meilleurs

Sie sind die Besten

These are the champions

Die Meister

Die Besten

Les grandes équipes

The champions

(Tottenham est parfois là aussi)