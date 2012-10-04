Montpellier's Yanga-Mbiwa handed five-match ban
By app
France centre back Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa has been banned for five matches for elbowing an opponent in a Ligue 1 game, his club Montpellier said on Thursday.
Montpellier said on their Twitter feed that Yanga-Mbiwa was sanctioned by the French League's disciplinary committee for elbowing Romain Hamouma in the 1-1 home draw against St Etienne last Friday.
