More than 50 arrests made in Italian match-fixing investigation

More than 50 arrests have been made in relation to a match-fixing probe involving the lower tiers of the Italian football league.

Anti-mafia prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Catanzaro have questioned mopre than 70 people in their investigation.

A police statement said investigations have led to inquiries involving players, coaches and directors from more than 30 clubs nationwide.

The statement added that "dozens" of matches have been fixed in the Lega Pro leagues and Serie D.

It was not made clear if the investigation relates to the Calcioscommesse match-fixing investigation that started in 2011, in which matches in Serie B and the Lega Pro were under scrutiny.