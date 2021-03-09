Motsepe ready to throw son in the deep end as Sundowns president

Patrice Motsepe says he is ready to step aside from Mamelodi Sundowns and throw his son in the deep end as the new president of the club, with his new role as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) set to be finalised.

Motsepe Snr will run unopposed in the Caf presidential race, set to be finalised on Friday, and will have to step away from the South African champions as a formality. Motsepe will be officially elected this week after Jacques Anouma, Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya withdrew from the race for the most important football position on the continent.

The current Downs president, however, has revealed that his first-born child, Tlhopie Motsepe, will take over as the new president of the club in the event he is elected Caf president.

Dr Rejoice Simelane, currently a director at Chloorkop and on the PSL's executive committee, is set to serve as the club's vice-president.

'If I get elected Caf president, I will step aside and my first-born [Tlhopie] will replace me as the club president,' Motsepe was quoted in delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg last week.

'My heart will always be with Sundowns. The Caf rules say that a president cannot be associated with the club. I will become an ordinary Sundowns fan. My son, I am throwing you into the deep end.'

Tlhopie has been a regular figure at Sundowns games over the years and will be hoping to replicate the success his father has enjoyed with the club.