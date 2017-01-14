Mourinho backs Pogba to become United captain
Star midfielder Paul Pogba can be a future Manchester United captain, according to manager Jose Mourinho.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes star midfielder Paul Pogba is a future captain of the Premier League giants.
Pogba, a world-record £89.3million signing in the off-season, has recovered from a slow start to the season to help United into sixth in the table.
Mourinho feels the 23-year-old has all the characteristics to be United captain one day.
"I think he has. He has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality and he's a good professional, so I think he has," he said.
"Being so young and having all the ingredients, I think he can do it."
Pogba was criticised for the way he started the campaign, but he has settled and formed a good partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
While he said the France international was performing well, Mourinho simply wants consistency from Pogba.
"It's not fair to say that a player has to be dominant, though," he said.
"He is playing amazingly well, no doubt about it, but the team is also playing well.
"What I expect is the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he's playing at regularly."
United are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and host Liverpool on Sunday.
