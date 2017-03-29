Mourinho 'desperate' to bring title to Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be desperate to win the Premier League after having to fight for a top-four spot in his first campaign at Old Trafford, according to Paul Scholes.

Scholes believes the former Chelsea manager will have found it difficult to be so far off the pace of Antonio Conte's league leaders, who are 17 points clear of United in fifth.

The club's former midfielder, though, thinks Mourinho has done an impressive job getting the team back on track after the turbulent reigns of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal followed Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

And Scholes thinks Mourinho will be afforded significant time to get the job done, with winning the league at the top of his agenda over the final two seasons of his United contract.

"He will be given loads of time," Scholes – an 11-time Premier League winner - said to Omnisport.

"He has had to consolidate after a difficult couple of years. He has managed to do that, and he will want to kick on now.

"He won't be happy with finishing fourth or fifth in the league. He will want to be up there trying to win the league. I believe in the next couple of years he will be desperate to do that."

United have won the EFL Cup in Mourinho's first season and are also still in the Europa League, with a quarter-final tie against Anderlecht to be played next month.