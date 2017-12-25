Mutko temporarily steps aside as RFS president

Vitaly Mutko has temporarily stepped aside as president of the Russian Football Union (RFS).

RFS director general Alexander Alayev has been named acting president of the governing body after the decision was announced following a session of its Executive Board on Monday.

"I have made a decision and informed the RFU Executive Board about it," Mutko said in quotes reported by Russian news agency TASS.

"One of the union's regulations state that if a president is unable to fulfill his duties, he should step down."

"In order for the RFS to proceed with its work I have requested to suspend my duties for the period of up to six months. I am not resigning and my mandate will be still valid."

"I will definitely return after the period of six months, perhaps earlier."

The former Russian sports minister was handed a lifetime ban from involvement in future Olympic Games by the IOC this month.

Mutko, who is Russia's deputy prime minister, received that sanction after the release of the Schmid Report, commissioned by the IOC, confirmed allegations of widespread manipulation of anti-doping procedures during his tenure, chiefly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Also chairman of the World Cup 2018 local organising committee, Mutko has denied the existence of a state-sponsored doping programme.