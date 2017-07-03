Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
Adam Ounas has completed a switch from Bordeaux to Napoli, where he could get the chance to play Champions League football.
The Serie A club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomed the 20-year-old to the Stadio San Paolo on Twitter.
Ounas made 26 top-flight appearances and scored three goals last season as Bordeaux finished sixth in Ligue 1.
Coach Maurizio Sarri guided Napoli to third as they secured a spot in the Champions League play-off round.
Benvenuto a Napoli Adam ! July 3, 2017
No fee or contract duration was detailed in Napoli's statement.
