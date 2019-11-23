Tottenham could face competition from Atletico Madrid for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

Atletico Madrid are set to rival Jose Mourinho and Tottenham for the signature of Nemanja Matic, according to reports.

The Serbia international has fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, making just five appearances in all competitions.

Milan have been linked with a move for the former Chelsea man since last summer, and the midfielder remains a target for the Serie A side.

And recent reports have suggested that Mourinho, who worked with Matic at both Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, is keen to bring his former charge to Tottenham.

But according to ESPN, Atletico will challenge Spurs for the Serb’s signature as Diego Simeone seeks additional options in the centre of the park.

The La Liga giants have identified Matic as a leading target as he is eligible to play in the Champions League, with United absent from the competition this term.

He would also be available for a reduced fee, which is one of the main reasons Atletico, Milan and Tottenham are all interested in securing the services of the experienced midfielder.

Matic, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea for £40m in the summer of 2017, is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have the option to trigger a clause that would extend his deal by a further year, but they could be tempted to cash in during the mid-season window if a suitable offer arrives.

The 31-year-old is said to be ready to leave the club after falling down the midfield pecking order.

Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Fred have been preferred by Solskjaer, while Paul Pogba’s return from injury will only increase the competition for places.

United return to Premier League action against Sheffield United on Sunday, before a trip to Astana in the Europa League on Thursday.

READ MORE

Long read: The making of Jose Mourinho – how did he go from 'the translator' to 'the Special One’?

For Jose Mourinho to prove he is not an anachronism in the modern game, he’ll have to turn back the clock at Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham really did prove that trophies are not the only measure of success