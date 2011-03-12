Nerlinger: Low not an option for Bayern

Van Gaal will leave a year earlier than the end of his contract after Bayern's title defence floundered and they were eliminated from the German Cup, leaving them with the Champions League as their only chance of silverware this season.

Low has been discussed in the German media as a possible successor to the Dutchman over the past few days.

Asked whether Low, who has a contract with the national team until 2012, was a target, Nerlinger told Sky Television:

"This is all speculation that is out there in public but there is no truth in that. We will try to find a good and convincing solution."

Among those mentioned as potential candidates are former Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who has yet to extend his deal with Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg's Robin Dutt and German football federation sports director Matthias Sammer.

Others, including former Greece coach Otto Rehhagel, have been suggested as temporary solutions but Nerlinger ruled out hiring an interim coach.

"There will not be a temporary solution, that is 100 percent certain. We want a coach who will make us successful."