Neuer passes medical and pens Bayern deal
BERLIN - Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer passed his medical at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and has signed a five-year contract, the Bavarian club said.
"We're very happy to have acquired one of the world's best goalkeepers and we're happy about the long-term partnership," Bayern's sporting director Christian Nerlinger told the Bayern website.
Neuer agreed terms last week to join Bayern from arch-rivals Schalke 04, having helped the Gelsenkirchen club win the German Cup this season and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
The move has angered Bayern fans who carried "No, Neuer" banners at recent matches.
