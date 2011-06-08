Neuer passes medical and pens Bayern deal

"We're very happy to have acquired one of the world's best goalkeepers and we're happy about the long-term partnership," Bayern's sporting director Christian Nerlinger told the Bayern website.

Neuer agreed terms last week to join Bayern from arch-rivals Schalke 04, having helped the Gelsenkirchen club win the German Cup this season and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The move has angered Bayern fans who carried "No, Neuer" banners at recent matches.