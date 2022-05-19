New Arsenal home kit: Is the 2022/23 Adidas top the most beautiful one yet?

The new Arsenal home kit for 2022/23 – made by Adidas, of course – has just been released. It's available to buy on Adidas.co.uk and Arsenal.com.

It's an absolute triumph, too. Adi haven't been afraid to throw things back to the 90s since coming on board with the Gunners in 2018 and this new home kit is no different, with a retro collar reminiscent of the days of Tony Adams and Ian Wright.

A lightning pattern adorns the collar, similar to the lighting flourishes that were used on the third shirt of the current season. This lightning pattern was a common theme for Nike when they were manufacturers at Highbury once upon a time.

What's even cooler than the threads themselves, however, is that the Gunners players have been photographed at community projects around north London for this top – and with every sale of the shirt from Arsenal.com, the club will donate £5 to The Arsenal Foundation to support local community initiatives.

“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve been doing to bring our community together and support the lives of people in our local area for more than 35 years,” said Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community. “People are the heartbeat of our community and the £5 donation from our home shirt sales will provide vital support for the local projects that serve our diverse community in north London so well.

“The last couple of years have been especially tough and the impact continues to be felt, but it’s amazing what we can achieve when we all come together to support each other. We continue to draw inspiration from those who make the Arsenal family so special, and we’re thrilled to be able to give a little back in this unique way.”

Image 1 of 10 Emil Smith Rowe at Tufnell Park Primary School (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 2 of 10 Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema at New North Academy Fencing Club (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 3 of 10 Gabriel Martinelli at Maha Devi Yoga Centre (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 4 of 10 Granit Xhaka at North London United (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 5 of 10 Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema at New North Academy Fencing Club (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 6 of 10 Granit Xhaka at North London United (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 7 of 10 Leah Williamson at Islington Boxing Club (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 8 of 10 Lotte Wubben-Moy at Tufnell Park Primary Schoolvv (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 9 of 10 Bukayo Saka at Finsbury Park Bowls Club (Image credit: Arsenal) Image 10 of 10 Bukayo Saka at Finsbury Park Bowls Club (Image credit: Arsenal)

“We wanted the new Arsenal home shirt to merge superfan culture, with a classic look," Inigo Turner, design director at Adidas, said. "It’s important we create products that truly speak to the core Arsenal fan, and with this design we looked back to old crests and badges used throughout the club’s history.

“The lightning bolt is something that is synonymous with Arsenal, appearing in the crest of the Royal Arsenal Gatehouse, and from when the club was originally formed in Woolwich, London for example. We’re really excited to reimagine it for this year’s home shirt and hope it will be well received by the fans.”

Mikel Arteta's side will be donning this shirt for the final home game of the season, when Arsenal play Everton this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's 1995/96 home shirt vs Arsenal's 2022/23 home shirt (Image credit: Arsenal)

Buy the new Arsenal kit from Arsenal.com and Adidas.co.uk