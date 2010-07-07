New Italian job for Bresciano at Lazio

The 30-year-old, who played for the Socceroos at the World Cup in South Africa and in Germany four years ago, has also had spells at Empoli, Parma and Palermo.

Bresciano, who was a free agent, came close to ending his decade-long spell in Italian football before opting against a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.

