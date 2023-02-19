Newcastle identify £27m-rated Arsenal star Kieran Tierney as left-back upgrade – report

Newcastle (opens in new tab) are reportedly considering Arsenal (opens in new tab)'s Kieran Tierney as a potential left-back upgrade this summer.

The Magpies have made a string of statement signings since their Saudi-backed takeover 15 months ago, and Tierney is another player who would fall firmly into that bracket.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Newcastle are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Scotland international, who is currently valued at roughly £27m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Tierney has made only just Premier League starts this season (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle only signed a left-back last summer, making Matt Targett's loan switch from Aston Villa (opens in new tab) permanent – and he's since lost his place to Dan Burn, who is enjoying a fine season on that side of the back four.

Signing Tierney would further strengthen that department, but left-back is hardly a priority position for the Magpies – who have comfortably the Premier League's best defensive record this term (15 goals conceded in 23 games).

It's possible that Tierney will have his eye on a move away from Arsenal this summer, though: after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last season, he's found himself playing second fiddle to new arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko in 2022/23.

In fact, Mikel Arteta has often preferred to deploy Takehiro Tomiyasu – primarily a right-back – on the left of his back four even when Tierney has been fit. That was the case for October's win over Liverpool (opens in new tab), which Tierney admitted he was "gutted" not to start (opens in new tab).

Tierney has won 35 caps for Scotland (Image credit: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Tierney joined Arsenal for £25m in the summer of 2019, having won four titles north of the border with boyhood club Celtic (opens in new tab).

He's made 112 appearances for the Gunnners, getting his hands on an FA Cup winners medal at the end of his first campaign in North London.

