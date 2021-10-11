Newcastle transfer news: Magpies, Everton and Crystal Palace consider Aaron Ramsey bid

Juventus are reportedly eager to offload Aaron Ramsey in January and Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton are among his suitors in the Premier League.

The Wales international has struggled for fitness and consistency since joining the Serie A giants from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

According to calciomercato.com, Juve have now lost patience with the midfielder and want to sell him to free up his €7 million per year net salary.

A return to the Premier League appears to be the likeliest outcome, and Newcastle could be in the race after completing their controversial Saudi-backed takeover last week.

Palace and Everton are also considering a bid for the 30-year-old, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2023.

The outlet says that Ramsey could have joined Wolves over the summer in a swap deal for Ruben Neves, but the Welshman wanted to stay put and try to convince returning coach Massimiliano Allegri of his worth.

Staring into our crystal ball at FFT towers, we predict that Ramsey won’t be the only player Newcastle are linked to in January - now that they have access to the deepest pockets in the country.

But unlike headline-grabbing suggestions of bids for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, this move seems reasonably sensible.

Things haven’t worked out for Ramsey in Italy and he’s only started once this season under Allegri, so from the player’s perspective it could be a good time to go.

For Juve, it’s the optimum time to sell before the midfielder enters the final year of his contract, while for Newcastle, Palace or Everton they would be getting a proven Premier League operator for what is likely to be a reasonably low fee.

Ramsey is still only 30 and has several good years ahead of him if he can stay fit, but that has been the eternal struggle for him in Turin, where he’s scored six goals in 69 games.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED The 50 best players of the 2000s

QUIZ! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

FEATURE Who will be the next Newcastle United manager?