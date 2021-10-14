Newcastle transfer news: Magpies plot move for Chelsea forward Timo Werner

Newcastle have included Timo Werner on their list of transfer targets, according to reports.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed the takeover of the Magpies last week.

The controversial deal was granted approval after the PIF succeeded in convincing the Premier League that it is a separate entity to the Saudi state, which has committed numerous human rights abuses.

The new owners will not be able to have much influence on the Newcastle squad until the transfer market reopens in January.

But according to Bild, they have already decided to look to Germany in a bid to mirror the success Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp have enjoyed in English football.

Lucien Favre, a former Borussia Dortmund boss from Switzerland, has been linked with the managerial job at St James' Park.

Steve Bruce continues to occupy the hot seat for now and could take charge of his 1000th game as a manager against Tottenham on Sunday.

Bruce is unlikely to remain at the helm for too much longer, though, and Favre is among the leading contenders to succeed him.

The 63-year-old, who came close to taking the reins at Crystal Palace in the summer, might even be the No.1 choice now that Brendan Rodgers has ruled himself out.

In terms of player recruitment, the German publication states that Chelsea's Werner features prominently on a transfer wish list.

The former RB Leipzig forward has struggled for goals since moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020.

He has found the net 14 times in 60 appearances for the Blues, but Newcastle believe he could thrive in a different environment.

Bayern Munich central defender Niklas Sule is also on Newcastle's shortlist, while Philippe Coutinho is another target.

The Magpies are currently 19th in the Premier League table and the Saudis are willing to invest in the squad in January in order to avert relegation fears.

