Newcastle United confirm late Deadline Day outgoings as Eddie Howe's squad takes shape

Newcastle United are set to allow midfielder Joe White head out on loan before this evening's transfer window closes.

The Magpies are trying to balance their books as they eye further late incomings, with White set for League Two outfit MK Dons until the end of the 2024/25 season. The 21-year-old has previously enjoyed loan spells at Hartlepool United, Exeter City and Crewe Alexandra.

Newcastle were hoping to bring in a new centre-back and a right winger for most of the summer, with full-back Harrison Ashby confirmed as heading to QPR on a temporary switch too. Ashby was with the first-team squad this summer for training camps in Germany and Japan but will continue his development away from the club in the Championship where he also played last season for Swansea.

WATCH | Why Newcastle United Wanted Marc Guehi SO Badly

Elsewhere, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, and Ryan Fraser are other first-team players who could be heading for the exit door before Friday's window closes for the summer. Fraser could be heading back to Southampton after a successful loan spell last season, in which the 30-year-old helped the Saints seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Failings for Marc Guehi and Anthony Elanga have already been well documented, as Eddie Howe's attempts to strengthen his side failed. The Magpies boss has insisted the club did all they could to try and bring new faces in but a reluctance to gamble on players they weren't convinced would improve the squad led to caution.

“I understand the fans' frustration over the transfer window,” Howe said. “We’re all in it together. We need one united cause - and that’s a cause against everyone we’re playing. What we can’t do is tear ourselves apart. We’re a formidable force when we’re united.

“A bit of both," he continued when asked on Friday morning if Newcastle's failings have left him frustrated. "I think there'll be a feeling that we have a good squad and we like all the players we have but there is a feeling of course that there are a few areas of the squad that we felt we needed to strengthen. So I think we carry those emotions depending on what happens in the last few hours.”

