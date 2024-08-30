Newcastle United confirm late Deadline Day outgoings as Eddie Howe's squad takes shape

Newcastle United are expected to sanction more outgoings ahead of Friday's deadline

Newcastle United are set to allow midfielder Joe White head out on loan before this evening's transfer window closes.

The Magpies are trying to balance their books as they eye further late incomings, with White set for League Two outfit MK Dons until the end of the 2024/25 season. The 21-year-old has previously enjoyed loan spells at Hartlepool United, Exeter City and Crewe Alexandra.

