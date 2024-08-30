Newcastle United in shock talks for Manchester United academy graduate: report

Newcastle United are in talks to sign a Manchester United academy graduate, as the transfer window ticks on this Deadline Day. But actually – it's not the Red Devils that Newcastle will be dealing with.

The Toon have been hurriedly trying to make alternate plans over the last few days, with their move for Marc Guehi having fallen through. The Crystal Palace star is set to remain in Croydon, with Newcastle failing to agree terms over a move.

With a number of areas still to address, the Magpies are still in the market. But it looks like they could be returning to a familiar negotiating table.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is not going to Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have done plenty of business with Nottingham Forest since they were taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The likes of Chris Wood, Jonjo Shelvey, Odysseas Vlahodimos and Eliott Anderson have all moved between the two clubs.

According to the Mail, Newcastle have approached Forest over a move for Anthony Elanga, with the new for a new winger still apparent. Keith Downie of Sky Sports has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that an offer has been rejected.

VIDEO Why Newcastle United Wanted Marc Guehi SO Badly

A fee of £35m or more was apparently discussed between the clubs. Apparently, Newcastle enquired around June for the Swedish international, who came through Manchester United's ranks.

“Newcastle have money to spend following the collapse of their £70m move for Marc Guehi,” Downie originally stated before confirming that a move had been rejected. “Forest have no desire to sell and would be looking for more.”

Anthony Elanga is admired by Eddie Howe (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be one that Newcastle go back in for at a later date. The interest in Elanga is clear and though the Toon have left it late this time, there is scope for this deal to be resurrected later on.

Elanga is worth €22m, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

