Newcastle United identify Alexander Isak replacement, with Arsenal talks cited: report

Newcastle United are said to have drawn up a contingency plan if Alexander Isak moves away from the club.

Isak - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - is said to be attracting interest from Arsenal. The Sweden international has four goals in ten so far this term.

The Magpies beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday, with the 25-year-old scoring the only goal of the game. The Gunners' quest for Premier League glory may come at a price, however, if they are to push forward with a move for the former Real Sociedad man.

Newcastle United have identified Gabriel Jesus as their perfect replacement for Alexander Isak

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to information relayed by teamTALK, Newcastle and Eddie Howe know they may lose Isak next summer should a reasonable offer arrive for the in-form centre forward.

Players of his calibre are rare to find in the modern game with it suggested that Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Milan are all showing interest in Isak. Newcastle may also have to sell given their precarious position when it comes to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings (PSR).

Newcastle United know they must sell in order to buy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak has now played in the Champions League for Newcastle but wants to do so on a more consistent basis given his age. A move elsewhere might allow him to do just that and he has kept relatively coy on his current situation in the north-east.

“Of course I want to be here at Newcastle in the future!” he said back in April. “I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way. I love playing here."

Newcastle failed in their drawn-out pursuit of Marc Guehi in the summer, but are expected to head back into the transfer market in January, with a centre-back and a right winger remaining a priority.

Sales for Isak and fellow star Bruno Guimaraes have been touted, but would somewhat squander Newcastle's plans to continue in their quest for a top-four place in the Premier League this season.

In FourFourTwo's view, losing Isak would be detrimental to their quest to break the 'top six' mould, especially if a sale to Arsenal was agreed. It would make sense for Mikel Arteta to go after a player of Isak's quality, given his record in England since his move from Spain.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action this weekend against Nottingham Forest, bidding to build on their recent success against the Gunners.