Newcastle United step closer to signing 'priority target' after intentions made clear: report

Newcastle United look set to get the opportunity to move for one of their reported top targets on a free transfer this summer after Lloyd Kelly’s decision to depart Bournemouth.

The 25 year old centre-back, who can also play at left-back, has been in impressive form for the Cherries this season and has worked with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe before.

The Magpies boss was in charge of Bournemouth when Kelly arrived from Bristol City in the summer transfer window five years ago and made his first steps as a Premier League player under Howe, who departed the club following their relegation at the end of that season.

Kelly is available for free this summer (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A far cry from having the joint-best defensive record in the division last year, Newcastle United have struggled at the back this season, conceding three or more goals in 11 of their league outings to end the season with 62 goals shipped in 38 games – a key factor behind their drop from fourth place to seventh.

That has seemingly made the rearguard a problem area Newcastle would like to address this season, and a move to reunite Howe with Kelly would be a step towards that.

Kelly is out of contract at the Vitality Stadium this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the defender has informed Bournemouth that he intends to leave the club rather than sign a new contract.

That would allow him to make the long move to the north east on a free transfer this summer, with Romano adding: “Newcastle consider Kelly as priority target for the summer transfer window.”Transfer news

Burn could be a player to suffer from Kelly's arrival (Image credit: Getty Images)

