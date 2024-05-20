Newcastle United step closer to signing 'priority target' after intentions made clear: report

Newcastle have been handed a boost in their pursuit of one target, who has made their intentions clear this summer

Newcastle United look set to get the opportunity to move for one of their reported top targets on a free transfer this summer after Lloyd Kelly’s decision to depart Bournemouth.

The 25 year old centre-back, who can also play at left-back, has been in impressive form for the Cherries this season and has worked with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe before.

