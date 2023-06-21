Newcastle United have bid €50m for 'the next Andrea Pirlo': report

Newcastle United could be poised to bring "the new Andrea Pirlo" to Tyneside, as Eddie Howe's revolution continues.

The Magpies have enjoyed a rapid rise in the past 12 months, comfortably qualifying for the Champions League last season. Now, they're in a position to strengthen across the squad and establish themselves as regulars at this level.

Intriguingly, defensive midfield seems to be an area that the Toon would like to improve on – despite having Bruno Guimaraes as a world-class No.6, with Howe wanting to move his Brazilian forward in the side.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be set for a more offensive role (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to James Horncastle of the Athletic, Newcastle United have bid €50 million for AC Milan star, Sandro Tonali.

Tonali has frequently been compared in his young career to Andrea Pirlo. The pair both began at Brescia and have been lauded for an elegant holding midfield style – though Tonali is a slightly different player to the legendary regista.

"The Athletic has reported that Newcastle hope to sign two midfielders this summer – a defensive and a more versatile option – with a wide forward, a centre-back and a full-back also sought," the report adds.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Tonali. The midfielder's contract doesn't end until 2027, however.

Sandro Tonali is on the list for Newcastle (Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Newcastle have also been interested in James Maddison as a more attacking option in the midfield trio.

Tonali is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

