Newcastle United have bid €50m for 'the next Andrea Pirlo': report

By Mark White
published

Newcastle United want to strengthen their midfield this summer with the introduction of a superstar compared to the great Andrea Pirlo

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on April 15, 2023 in Birmingham, England.
(Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be poised to bring "the new Andrea Pirlo" to Tyneside, as Eddie Howe's revolution continues.

The Magpies have enjoyed a rapid rise in the past 12 months, comfortably qualifying for the Champions League last season. Now, they're in a position to strengthen across the squad and establish themselves as regulars at this level.

Intriguingly, defensive midfield seems to be an area that the Toon would like to improve on – despite having Bruno Guimaraes as a world-class No.6, with Howe wanting to move his Brazilian forward in the side. 

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his second goal by pointing to the club badge during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be set for a more offensive role (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to James Horncastle of the Athletic, Newcastle United have bid €50 million for AC Milan star, Sandro Tonali.

Tonali has frequently been compared in his young career to Andrea Pirlo. The pair both began at Brescia and have been lauded for an elegant holding midfield style – though Tonali is a slightly different player to the legendary regista. 

"The Athletic has reported that Newcastle hope to sign two midfielders this summer – a defensive and a more versatile option – with a wide forward, a centre-back and a full-back also sought," the report adds. 

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Tonali. The midfielder's contract doesn't end until 2027, however.

Sandro Tonali attends an AC Milan training session at Milanello on July 29, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Sandro Tonali is on the list for Newcastle (Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Newcastle have also been interested in James Maddison as a more attacking option in the midfield trio. 

Tonali is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt

Newcastle United transfer news is ramping up, with the Magpies set for the most difficult start of any Premier League club.

James Maddison has been linked with the Magpies, as has Napoli star Kim Min-jae. Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been discussed, too.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's interest in Kieran Tierney could unlock Alexander Isak to play more of a "Thierry Henry role". 

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 