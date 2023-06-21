Newcastle United have bid €50m for 'the next Andrea Pirlo': report
Newcastle United want to strengthen their midfield this summer with the introduction of a superstar compared to the great Andrea Pirlo
Newcastle United could be poised to bring "the new Andrea Pirlo" to Tyneside, as Eddie Howe's revolution continues.
The Magpies have enjoyed a rapid rise in the past 12 months, comfortably qualifying for the Champions League last season. Now, they're in a position to strengthen across the squad and establish themselves as regulars at this level.
Intriguingly, defensive midfield seems to be an area that the Toon would like to improve on – despite having Bruno Guimaraes as a world-class No.6, with Howe wanting to move his Brazilian forward in the side.
According to James Horncastle of the Athletic, Newcastle United have bid €50 million for AC Milan star, Sandro Tonali.
Tonali has frequently been compared in his young career to Andrea Pirlo. The pair both began at Brescia and have been lauded for an elegant holding midfield style – though Tonali is a slightly different player to the legendary regista.
"The Athletic has reported that Newcastle hope to sign two midfielders this summer – a defensive and a more versatile option – with a wide forward, a centre-back and a full-back also sought," the report adds.
Chelsea are also said to be interested in Tonali. The midfielder's contract doesn't end until 2027, however.
Newcastle have also been interested in James Maddison as a more attacking option in the midfield trio.
Tonali is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.
More Newcastle United stories
Newcastle United transfer news is ramping up, with the Magpies set for the most difficult start of any Premier League club.
James Maddison has been linked with the Magpies, as has Napoli star Kim Min-jae. Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte has been discussed, too.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's interest in Kieran Tierney could unlock Alexander Isak to play more of a "Thierry Henry role".
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White