Newcastle report: Magpies prepare to bolster title ambitions by beating Manchester United to Serie A-winning star

Newcastle United are already looking to build on their Champions League qualification by challenging top four rivals to big signings this summer.

But despite their limitless wealth, the club still appear determined not to go down the route of 'Galactico'-esque transfer targets and adhere to a strict wage structure.

So while they have been linked with Neymar in recent weeks, other stories reaching FourFourTwo's gossip-hungry ears feel more realistic.

The latest, reported in Spanish outlet Fichajes, certainly sounds more likely.

It claims that Eddie Howe's side are ready to join the race for Napoli star Kim Min-jae.

The 26-year-old defender only joined the Serie A side last summer as a cut-price replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, but has been a revelation as the team romped to Scudetto success.

This has made him a target for many top clubs across Europe, with Manchester United leading the way in an effort to capture his signature.

Costing just €18m a year ago, Kim's value will certainly have skyrocketed – but reports last week suggested that a contract clause means he could be available for as little as €40m. This is a fraction of what many clubs would be willing to pay for a reliable defender of his standard, and may well speed things up.

With Newcastle a team on the rise, and the prospect of Champions League football on the table, they will be an attractive proposition for many players this summer.

Among other names linked with the Magpies are RB Leipzig's Dominic Szoboszlai and an exciting Turkish playmaker Arda Guler.

Newcastle finished the Premier League season with a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on the final day, having already secured a top four finish.