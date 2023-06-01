Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea on alert as James Maddison ‘twist’ could see him move to a London club: report

Arsenal, Tottenham or Chelsea could all deliver a twist in the James Maddison transfer saga, following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League.

Maddison has been Leicester's standout player in a dismal campaign which has seen the Foxes lose their top-flight status just seven years after winning the title. Newcastle United are heavily linked with the England playmaker and could well return with a concrete move just 12 months after failing to land him.

But according to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports , Maddison's interest in playing in London could deliver an interesting twist to the saga.

Newcastle are one of the more strongly-linked sides in for Maddison (Image credit: PA)

"I wouldn’t say that Newcastle are the favourites but what I would say is that their interest is concrete and long-standing – and as a consequence, it’s very likely that they return to the table with another offer" Jacobs told FFT on June 1. "By all accounts, Maddison has spoken with various members of the England squad that he’s friendly with, including Kieran Trippier to try and get an understanding of what the dressing room is like, the culture’s like and Eddie Howe’s style would certainly suit Maddison.

"I expect Newcastle will be there but I expect there will be a twist in all of this because Maddison is very intrigued by the big London clubs – of which Tottenham are one but there’s managerial and sporting director uncertainty.

"We also have to factor in the merry-go-round movement early in the window might benefit Maddison because if other midfielders move on from clubs that in the Champions League, that might provoke those clubs to more seriously entertain a move for Maddison. I think those next two weeks will be are going to shed more clarity on this one."

Arsenal have been linked with Maddison in the past, having been interested around the time that they opted to bring Martin Odegaard to the Emirates Stadium instead – while football.london have suggested interest could be reignited.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a fan of James Maddison (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

While Chelsea have yet to be linked concretely, Todd Boehly has a habit of gazumping rivals for players – not least when he signed Mykhailo Mudryk from under Arsenal's noses in January. If Maddison were to become available, it is possible that the Blues could entertain discussions, especially if they lose Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic from their squad.

Maddison is valued to be worth €55 million by Transfermarkt.

