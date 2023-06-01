Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea on alert as James Maddison ‘twist’ could see him move to a London club: report
Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea could all be in for James Maddison, following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League
Arsenal, Tottenham or Chelsea could all deliver a twist in the James Maddison transfer saga, following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League.
Maddison has been Leicester's standout player in a dismal campaign which has seen the Foxes lose their top-flight status just seven years after winning the title. Newcastle United are heavily linked with the England playmaker and could well return with a concrete move just 12 months after failing to land him.
But according to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Maddison's interest in playing in London could deliver an interesting twist to the saga.
"I wouldn’t say that Newcastle are the favourites but what I would say is that their interest is concrete and long-standing – and as a consequence, it’s very likely that they return to the table with another offer" Jacobs told FFT on June 1. "By all accounts, Maddison has spoken with various members of the England squad that he’s friendly with, including Kieran Trippier to try and get an understanding of what the dressing room is like, the culture’s like and Eddie Howe’s style would certainly suit Maddison.
"I expect Newcastle will be there but I expect there will be a twist in all of this because Maddison is very intrigued by the big London clubs – of which Tottenham are one but there’s managerial and sporting director uncertainty.
"We also have to factor in the merry-go-round movement early in the window might benefit Maddison because if other midfielders move on from clubs that in the Champions League, that might provoke those clubs to more seriously entertain a move for Maddison. I think those next two weeks will be are going to shed more clarity on this one."
Arsenal have been linked with Maddison in the past, having been interested around the time that they opted to bring Martin Odegaard to the Emirates Stadium instead – while football.london have suggested interest could be reignited.
While Chelsea have yet to be linked concretely, Todd Boehly has a habit of gazumping rivals for players – not least when he signed Mykhailo Mudryk from under Arsenal's noses in January. If Maddison were to become available, it is possible that the Blues could entertain discussions, especially if they lose Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic from their squad.
Maddison is valued to be worth €55 million by Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea stories
Five first-teamers are expected at Arsenal, with RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakin, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, former academy graduate Yunus Musah and two more Manchester City stars all rumoured. Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea have all been linked.
Despite uncertainty in the Tottenham dugout, Clement Lenglet looks set to join permanently. Randal Kolo Muani is of interest to Spurs and Aymeric Laporte remains an option. There are worries, however, that along with Harry Kane leaving for Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski might not stay a Lilywhites player this summer.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have been linked with Sadio Mane, along with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, in a bid to improve their squad. Romelu Lukaku has also been mooted for a return to the squad, though outgoings are inevitable. Mason Mount is linked with a Premier League move, as N'Golo Kante may well join Arsenal.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
