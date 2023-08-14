Newcastle United targeting £55m Chelsea star – who's spent just a YEAR at Stamford Bridge: report

Newcastle United still aren't finished in the transfer market, and preparing to make a move for a player who only signed for Chelsea last summer.

Having already signed Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for more than £120m this transfer window, Newcastle United aren't content with stopping there and are progressing talks to sign another player as they prepare for Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

Eddie Howe has identified the positions in his squad which need work, too, as evidenced by the latest target they have been linked with.

WATCH: Harvey Barnes is better than Allan Saint-Maximin for Newcastle United

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are interested in bringing Marc Cucurella to St. James' Park this summer, though it would likely only be a loan deal.

Cucurella only signed for Chelsea in August 2022 for £55m, potentially rising to £62m with add-ons, but the Spanish left-back could already be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after failing to appear in Chelsea's opening day 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

While Chelsea would prefer to sell, due to financial fair play considerations and the seemingly imminent arrival of Moises Caicedo from Brighton for £115m, Newcastle are set to offer a loan deal with either an option or obligation to buy after a season.

Cucurella could join Newcastle United on loan for the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the report also suggests they are interested in a similar deal for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who looks destined to leave the Emirates this summer after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal would also prefer to sell the Scotsman this summer, meaning any potential deal would likely head into the final week or even days of the transfer window.

If either player joins Newcastle in the remaining few weeks of the transfer window, they'll likely slot straight into Eddie Howe's starting XI. Though Dan Burn thoroughly impressed at left-back last season, he is still a centre-back filling in there rather than a specialist.

Tierney is also an option Newcastle are considering (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

More Newcastle United stories

Our Newcastle United Season Preview is here, with the Magpies hoping to disrupt the 'top six' once again.

How much money can Newcastle United really spend this summer? We explain the club's key FFP considerations.

Last season’s Fantasy Premier League winner reveals why he owes everything to Eddie Howe.