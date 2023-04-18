Newcastle United report: Toon to sign THREE England stars, ruining Arsenal and Tottenham transfer plans

Newcastle United are ready to disrupt the established so-called Big Six with transfer moves to put a spanner in the works of rivals.

The Magpies are sitting fourth in the Premier League, three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. It looks like a first Champions League campaign for 20 years is imminent – and with that, big signings could be made.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes have already joined for big fees but with the influx of Champions League money, Newcastle United could have more breathing room from financial fair play laws, enabling them to spend even bigger in the upcoming transfer window.

More big signings are on the way at St. James' Park (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to the Telegraph (opens in new tab), Newcastle are targeting four "elite signings" this summer, with Declan Rice, Ivan Toney and James Maddison have all been mentioned as potential new recruits.

Rice is thought to be Arsenal's No.1 target this summer, with the Gunners looking for another midfielder. The Gunners are said to be confident of a deal according to TalkSport (opens in new tab) but given that they have refused to "overpay" for targets above what they value them to be worth, Newcastle could well swoop in sign the West Ham United star first – similarly to how Mikel Arteta missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Similarly, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) recently confirmed Tottenham are tracking James Maddison – and should the Magpies pip the Lilywhites to the post of Champions League football, it's likely that they will position themselves as the first-choice destination for the Leicester City playmaker.

“Tottenham are monitoring James Maddison for sure, also Newcastle have his name on their list since last August as he’s always been appreciated,” Romano told Caught Offside (opens in new tab).

James Maddison has been on Newcastle's shortlist since last August, according to reports (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Ivan Toney, however, may be the most fascinating link of the lot. The Brentford striker was released by Newcastle as a youngster and with the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as first-choice No.9s, there isn't an obvious need for a new striker.

Newcastle have also been linked with Arsenal star Kieran Tierney by the Telegraph (opens in new tab).

Kieran Tierney is a major target for the Toon, while former Leeds star Raphinha is on the shortlist, too.

