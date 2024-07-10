Euro 2024: Who is Luis de la Fuente?

Luis de la Fuente has been praised for his work as Spain manager

Spain have earned plenty of admirers on their way to the Euro 2024 final. La Roja have played with real attacking intent, scoring 13 goals in six matches.

Lamine Yamal has been the star of the tournament. At just 16, his sensational goal against France in the semi-final was a memorable moment. And Nico Williams on the opposite flank has been equally brilliant.

The likes of Dani Olmo and Rodri have also impressed in a team set up to attack. But manager Luis de la Fuente remains a relative unknown, quietly orchestrating things from the touchline.

Who is Luis de la Fuente?

At 63, de la Fuente has been around for some time. He enjoyed a good playing career, establishing himself as a reliable full-back in 1980s for both Athletic Club and Sevilla, before a brief stint with Alaves.

He was never capped by Spain as a player but he has more than made up for that as a manager. His coaching career began in 1997 with Basque side Portugalete, who played in Spain’s regional divisions.

After three years there, de la Fuente moved on to another small Basque outfit in Aurrera. Then he began his work with youth players, spending four years coaching in Sevilla’s academy before joining Athletic Club.

De la Fuente’s only high-profile job as a manager prior to his involvement with the national team came when he was appointed by Alaves in 2011, but he lasted only three months before being dismissed.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain creating history in style... 🇪🇸📚#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/JOPWDUkkaXJuly 9, 2024

Two years later, he took the Spain Under-19s job, proving adept enough to spend five years in the role. Later spells with the U21s and U23s paved the way for his promotion to Spain boss in 2022 after Luis Enrique’s resignation following an ignominious World Cup exit to Morocco.

De la Fuente has thrived as Spain’s head coach, making use of his ability to nurture youngsters by bringing through the likes of Yamal and Williams. His possession principles are not dissimilar to previous Spanish managers, but there is a renewed energy and pace about the team.

"Of course you have an idea - if we talk about the show or whatever, we are talking about a model, an idea and maybe our idea is closer to a nice show, a nice spectacle - if we do it right,” De la Fuente said before the Euro 2024 semi-final. “In that respect, I think we are a nice team to watch.

"But in the end, it's about winning and even more so at this stage. We try to play nice football, but we want to play practical football too because what you will analyse later and assess later is the result."

