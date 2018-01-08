Neymar congratulated me on Barca switch - Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho was congratulated by former Barcelona forward and international colleague Neymar following confirmation of his switch from Liverpool to Camp Nou.

Neymar left Catalonia to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of €222million during the close season and his relationship with Barca has frayed somewhat since his departure.

Josep Maria Bartomeu said it had been a mistake to trust Neymar, before the Brazil star branded the Barca president a "joke".

But the 25-year-old was nevertheless pleased for his compatriot.

"I play with Neymar in the national team and we have been friends since we were kids," Coutinho told a news conference.

"He congratulated me and told me that there are incredible changing rooms.

"Luis Suarez and Paulinho also told me they hope I will have a very happy future here."

Coutinho previously played with Suarez during the Uruguay star's time on Merseyside and is looking forward to linking up with him again.

"We had a very good time in Liverpool, we almost won the Premier League," he added.

"He's a great friend and it's a great honour to be able to play with him. He told me what the club and the city were like and it made me want to come.

"I am very happy to play with him again, he is a great player, he wrote me a lot, he is a very close friend."

Coutinho has reportedly cost Barca a club-record fee of €160million, making him the third most expensive player in history, behind €222m compatriot Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who will move to Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal from Monaco at the end of the season for €180m.

The former Inter man will not be able to make his first appearance for the club for approximately three weeks, however, due to a thigh injury.