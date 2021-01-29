N’Golo Kante fit to return for Chelsea against Burnley

N’Golo Kante will be fit to return for Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday.

The France midfielder has shaken off his latest hamstring concern, and could feature for the first time under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

German coach Tuchel could rotate his personnel from Wednesday’s goalless draw with Wolves, but is likely to reprise the 3-4-2-1 formation.

Sean Dyche must check on Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill ahead of the trip south.

Barnes and Taylor both sat out Wednesday’s come-from-behind win over Aston Villa, while Brownhill was withdrawn at half-time after picking up a knock.

All three have been involved with training but Dyche indicated he was reluctant to take risks having only recently got his squad close to full fitness after injury problems earlier in the season.

Provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Bardsley, Mee, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brady, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Long, Westwood, McNeil, Stephens, Wood, Barnes.