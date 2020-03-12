No Enda in sight for Blades defender as Stevens signs new contract

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Blades on a free transfer from Portsmouth in the summer of 2017, has been rewarded for his superb form this season as Chris Wilder’s side have mounted a challenge for European football following promotion to the Premier League.

“Enda has become one of the top players in the division, in his position, in our opinion, and he deserves rewarding with a new contract, that’s what we’re trying to do at the moment,” said Blades boss Wilder.

“His performances have been outstanding for both club and country and he is an important and integral part of our team in and out of possession.”

Stevens follows John Fleck in committing his future to the club, after the midfielder signed a new deal last month. Oliver Norwood and John Lundstram are also in talks about extending their stays at Bramall Lane.

Republic of Ireland international Stevens said: “I’m obviously delighted. It’s something I’ve wanted do get done for a while now, so I’m just pleased it’s finally over the line.

“As a group we’ve built on the success of last season, but we don’t want to stand still. We want to continue to do well and finish as high in the table as possible.”

The Blades, seventh in the Premier League, continue their push for Europe on Saturday against Newcastle but Stevens will miss the trip to St James’ Park with a calf injury. Wilder thinks the left-back will be out for around two weeks.