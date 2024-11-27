No it's not a typo! Soccer fans can save $114 on a PS5 and EA FC 25 bundle

Gamers, pay attention. If you haven't already got your hands on the latest version of EA FC, now is the best time thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sales.

Every year, millions of soccer fans around the world spend hours on the planet's biggest and best football game. But to do so you'll need a top of the range console capable of providing the best gaming experience possible.

Fortunately Amazon has delivered with a huge reduction on both a brand new PlayStation5, as well as a standard edition copy of EA FC 25 as part of the best Black Friday soccer deals. The slim version of the console is currently available for just $424 with free shipping, a saving of 15 per cent.

And through the same seller, adding a copy of EA FC 25 will only add on $29.99. That means you could be playing the latest game on a top of the range console for only just over $450 - incredible value.

But we're not just flogging the game for the sake of it - our expert reviewer believes that it's one of the best soccer games that's been released in a long time when reviewing EA FC 25, with the new game mode Rush providing a unique experience.

"EA FC 25 might feel very familiar but it has much-needed additions that make this the best soccer game we’ve seen in a while," we wrote in our review. "Rush mode could be the massive hit we’ve all been waiting for, bringing a social element to a soccer game we’ve been missing for a long long time."

So whether you're looking for an excuse to see what the latest version is all about, or you're wanting to gift your child with one of the best presents on Christmas morning, snap up the PS5 and EA FC 25 while you still can.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sony PlayStation®5 console (slim): was $499.99 now $424 at Amazon You'll need a top of the range console to actually play EA FC 25 on, so it's a good job the highly-rated PS5 has also been discounted. This deal also includes a DualSense Wireless Controller, and HDMI/USB cables, so you can be firing up the game within minutes of unboxing.