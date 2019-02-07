North London derby to be held at Wembley as Spurs' stadium delays continue

Tottenham have confirmed next month's north London derby with Arsenal will not be played at their new stadium as delays continue to hamper their move.

Spurs had hoped to switch to the new White Hart Lane early in the 2018-19 campaign but construction delays kept them at their temporary home of Wembley.

While the club waited for a security certificate for the 62,000-seater venue, they were forced to move last month's fixtures to the national stadium with hopes their league clash with Arsenal on March 2 could be the grand opening of their new home.

However, Spurs confirmed there is still important testing to the fire detection and alarm system to undertake before the new stadium can be signed off.

"Once again, thank you all for bearing with us and for the great support we have received from so many different quarters," chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

"These next few weeks are pivotal."

After the clash with Arsenal, Spurs have five home games remaining in the Premier League plus any Champions League ties should they get past Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.