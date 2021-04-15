Notoane announces 40-man preliminary South African U23 squad for the Tokyo Olympics

South African U23 coach David Notoane has announced a strong 40-man preliminary squad for the Tokoyo Olympics, including stars Percy Tau and Themba Zwane as the senior players in the squad alongside several players from abroad.

South African will be joined by African counterparts Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt after the teams finished in the top three positions at the CAF U-23 Cup of Nations took place in Egypt from 8 to 22 November 2019 and therefore qualified for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020.

Coach Notoane announced a strong preliminary squad on Thursday morning at Safa house with the addition a host of oversees based stars mixed in with local youth and experience was elected.

The squad in full:

Goalkeepers:

Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)

Senior Goalkeeper:

Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Defenders:

Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs FC )

Luke Fleurs(SuperSport UNITED FC)

Repo Tercious Malepe (Minaj FC,Ukraine)

Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC )

Thabiso James Monyane(Orlando Pirates FC )

Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs FC )

Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic FC )

Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates FC)

Midfielders:

Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria FC)

Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden)

Kganya Leshabela (Leicester City, England)

Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga B, Portugal)

Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark)

Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Moroka Swallows FC)

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns, FC)

Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Kgaugelo Chauke(Southampton, England)

Sipho Mbule (Supersport United FC)

Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Teboho Mokoena(Supersport United FC)

Nkosiphilile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Kgaogelo Sekota (Moroka Swallows FC)

Sithole Sphephelo (Belenenses, Portugal)

Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch FC)

Forwards:

Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimaraes II, Portugal)

Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates FC)

Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City FC)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal, loan)

Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City U18, England)

Senior players - over 23

Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)