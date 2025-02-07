Nottingham Forest set for major stadium upgrade, ahead of possible European adventure

Nottingham Forest are punching well above their weight in the Premier League this season

Nottingham Forest look set to take major step towards restoring themselves as a titan of English football following a remarkable rise under manager Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

The East Midlands outfit, backed by ambitious owner Evangelos Marinakis, continue to turn heads this season following an unforeseen push for European football just months after narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Big wins over Liverpool, Brighton, Manchester United and Tottenham have helped the Reds climb to third in the Premier League table, three points behind second-placed Arsenal and four clear of the chasing pack behind them.

Nottingham Forest take major step towards future security

The City Ground looks set for major redevelopment (Image credit: Isaac Parkin)

The former English and European champions are currently enjoying the fruits of an erratic transfer policy which drew criticism at the time of their promotion, overhauling the squad at every opportunity before finally settling on an impressive squad of players this season, featuring standout performers Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo.

A refreshing blend of exciting young talent and Premier-League proven experience appears to have created a winning formula, with Forest looking set to maintain their impressive trajectory - barring any further PSR issues.

Evangelos Marinakis has earned plenty of praise during his time as Nottingham Forest owner (Image credit: Getty Images)

The aforementioned ambitious Marinakis has never been one to rest on his laurels as an owner and looks set to guide the club even further into a golden age with the announcement of a major overhaul to the historic City Ground stadium, which ranked at No.23 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain.

Plans are set to centre around the demolition of an entire stand of the 30,000 capacity stadium in order to rebuild a much more sizable and modern one, set to increase the capacity to around 40,000 upon completion.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The project will see the Peter Taylor stand completely rebuilt, with the stadium's oldest stand now noticeably smaller than the other three that surround it.

The move further underlines plans to establish Nottingham Forest as one of the country's biggest clubs, as the recent swell of demand for tickets following promotion is expected to continue, if not further increase.

Espirito Santo has worked wonders at the City Ground since his arrival last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

No official confirmation of the demolition has yet been announced, although work on the stand is set to commence in summer 2026.

The ground is also set to host an England international fixture in the coming months, with the FA currently working on a move which would see the Three Lions host a friendly, most likely against Senegal, at the City Ground for the first time since 1941.