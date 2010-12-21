Okazaki receives Stuttgart offer

The 24-year-old striker could move to Germany to help Stuttgart, who are one off the bottom with 12 points in the Bundesliga, the Kyodo news agency said, citing unnamed officials of J-League club Shimizu S-Pulse.

If he accepts the offer, Okazaki, who scored Japan's third goal in their 3-1 win over Denmark in the group stage of this year's World Cup, would join compatriots Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Atsuto Uchida (Schalke 04), Makoto Hasebe (Vfl Wolfsburg) and Kisho Yano (SC Freiburg) in the Bundesliga.