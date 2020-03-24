Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that he could have joined Liverpool in his playing days

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he had an offer to join Liverpool as a player.

The Norwegian is synonymous with Manchester United, having spent 11 years at Old Trafford between 1996 and 2007.

The former striker then went on to coach the club's reserve side, before returning to become first-team manager in 2018.

Solskjaer first arrived in Manchester as a 23-year-old, but he says United were not the only club that tried to sign him from Molde.

“Were Liverpool and Bayern Munich in for me? Yes, [and] Cagliari, PSV and a couple of other teams," he told United's official website.

"But I wouldn't change the history. There was only one choice. It was fantastic when the call came.

“The owners of Molde asked me to come to the office. 'We've got this offer – do you fancy it?' Yeah, okay. They were going to go on holiday the next couple of days.

"[Former United chaiman] Martin Edwards was going to go on holiday as well, so we had to come in the next day. Their private jet was down by some fault, so they booked and rented another private jet just to fly me over.

"I was nervous [before meeting Alex Ferguson], because you're afraid that you're going to say something daft and he's going to have a wrong first impression. I knew he'd not seen me play a game, so it was an important meeting for me.

“It was just me. We had fish and chips at Old Trafford, in the restaurant back there, and it was maybe half an hour or 45 minutes. He said: 'Use the first six months in the Reserves, then after Christmas maybe we can integrate you into the first-team squad.'

“They were just negotiating the deal inside Old Trafford, and they were giving me a tour. The tour guide just asked me [why I was here] and I said 'I'm here to sign a contract!'

"He actually gave me his pen to sign the contract with! It was a proud moment for him as well, I think.”

