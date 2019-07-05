Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning for pre-season with wantaway midfielder

The France international is wanted by the Spanish and Italian giants this summer but United insist he isn’t for sale.

ESPN FC sources believe that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is including Pogba in his pre-season plans after the 26-year-old was given extra time off following his international exertions last month.

The Red Devils fly to Australia on Sunday to begin a tour schedule that will also take the squad to Singapore, China, Norway and Cardiff before the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Pogba will speak with Solskjaer in person to discuss comments he made during a promotional trip to Japan, when he admitted he was looking for a “new challenge”.

The World Cup winner scored 16 goals and contributed 11 assists in all competitions for United last season.

Now read...

TARGETS 5 things Manchester United MUST achieve in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season

FLOPS 10 major Premier League signings who were sold for a huge loss within a year