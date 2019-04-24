Paul Pogba tells team-mates he intends to leave Old Trafford – report

According to L'Equipe, United are now preparing how best to negotiate Pogba's exit after the Frenchman made his desires clear.

With United struggling down in sixth place and their Champions League qualification hopes diminishing, it's thought that Pogba believes this summer is the time to exit.

The report also claims that Pogba has a clause in his contract that will reduce his wages by 25% without Champions League football.

His decision is unwelcome but accepted by the Red Devils, who are now seeking the best deal for the player who cost them £89 million in summer 2016.

Previous reports have cited £150 million as United's asking price, which will comfortably exceed their deal of three summers ago.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has previously stated his admiration of Pogba.

"I like him a great deal, that's nothing new," said the Blancos chief earlier this season. "He's a midfielder who knows how to both attack and defend."

