'Peaceful Christmas' – Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Real Madrid future amid Brazil links

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on his future at the Spanish side amid continued speculation that he will sign for Brazil next summer.

Ancelotti is currently in the third season at the Santiago Bernabeu, having also spent two years at the club between 2013 and 2015.

A Champions League winner in each of those two stints, the Italian is a popular figure with his players and also fans, though he has always recognised the need to be successful in order to last at Real.

At the end of last season, Ancelotti had been expected to leave after Madrid finished the campaign without a major trophy, but the Italian ended up staying.

Interest from Brazil in signing the former AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Everton manager remains strong, with CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues saying earlier this year that the Italian will be appointed ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

However, Ancelotti has now hinted that he could still be in charge at the Bernabeu next season.

Asked about his future in a press conference on Saturday, Ancelotti said: "I can answer that easily: my contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30, 2024, so this is the period of time we have to discuss the renewal.

"If Real Madrid want to negotiate, I won't have any problems. I'm still the coach and that's the most important thing.

"There's time to think about it, what I want is to win these two games and have a peaceful Christmas."

Xabi Alonso, Raul and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi have also been linked with Madrid, in action against Villarreal on Sunday and Alaves next Friday before the winter break in Spain.

